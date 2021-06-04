Suspect in brutal Eastside bar beating, robbery back in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of the men arrested in connection to a brutal beating outside an East El Paso bar last month is back in Sun City.

On Friday, the El Paso Police Department said Khalil Mann, 25, was extradited from the Denton area in North Texas. He was arrested in Lewisville last week.

Mann is one of six suspects now in custody following the beating of local mixed martial arts instructor José Campuzano, 36, and another man outside of EPTX bar.

As KTSM reported, a fight broke out in the parking lot after the bar closed in the early morning hours of May 17.

Investigators have alleged some of the suspects stole from the victims, including Mann who is charged with aggravated robbery.