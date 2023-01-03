EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man arrested in connection with two murders over the Christmas holiday is accused of killing his aunt and his girlfriend, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Police arrested 33-year-old Gabriel Ramirez in connection with two fatal stabbings that happened on Dec. 25 and 26. He has been charged with capital murder with a $1.5 million bond.

On Dec. 25, detectives from the Crimes Against Persons unit were called to the 3700 block of Truman in Central El Paso to investigate a possible stabbing.

At about 5 p.m. on Dec. 25, a 79-year-old woman — later identified as Irma Ramirez — called 9-1-1 to report that she was being stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found Irma Ramirez with multiple stab wounds on her body. She was rushed to a local hospital but later died from her wounds.

On Ramirez’s 9-1-1 call, she could be heard yelling, “Hurry, please send the police …. Somebody is attacking me with a knife and somebody else … Ramirez… hurry, hurry. Gabriel, stop it, stop it,” according to court documents.

Police also learned that a burgundy Honda SUV belonging to Irma Ramirez was stolen from her home.

On Dec. 26, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gabriel Ramirez, who was confirmed to be Irma Ramirez’s nephew.

Later that day, Crimes Against Persons detectives were called out the 500 block of Gregory Avenue in the Kern Place neighborhood near UTEP on a bizarre suspicious vehicle call.

When detectives arrived, they found a man – later identified as Gabriel Ramirez – bleeding profusely on a homeowner’s front yard. He had been using a garden hose to try to wash his wounds, according to police. He had suffered cuts on his neck and wrists but was bleeding so profusely it was difficult to tell where he had been wounded. Ramirez was then transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Fire personnel, who had responded to the Gregory Avenue scene, found a dead woman inside a vehicle that was parked near the location.

This woman was identified as 24-year-old Kathia Rosales, who police later learned had been dating Gabriel Ramirez. Emergency medical workers had observed a pair of legs covered in what they thought was blood in the cargo area of the vehicle.

Police then learned that it was the same vehicle that had been stolen from Irma Ramirez’s home.

According to court documents, both Irma Ramirez and Kathia Rosales had suffered multiple stab wounds, and both had defensive wounds.

Police also concluded that the same weapon could have been used in both murders.

Latent fingerprints were also found at home of Irma Ramirez indicating that the second victim, Kathia Rosales, had been in the home at some point.

It is unclear on the exact timeline on when Rosales was killed.

Ramirez was arrested on Dec. 31 after he was released from the hospital.

Rosales’ family has a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral expenses.