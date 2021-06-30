Suspect in 1-year-old’s death pleads not guilty

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The suspect accused of killing a 1-year-old boy pleaded not guilty on Wednesday during an arraignment.



Marvin Rex Lake, 24, was arrested and charged with a capital murder charge on April 13 in connection with the death of 1-year-old Ahren DeHart.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, a police affidavit claimed Lake gripped DeHart’s head like a football, wrestled with him and dropped him on the frame of a futon, causing fatal injuries. Lake had reportedly been asked to babysit DeHart, along with two other young children.

Lake has since been in custody at the El Paso County Detention facility and appeared virtually to the 120th District Court before Judge Maria-Salas Mendoza Wednesday afternoon, where he entered a not guilty plea.



An El Paso County Judge asked Lake’s attorney Marcelo Rivera about plans to proceed preparations for trial to potentially happen in January 2022.



Rivera said it is most likely not possible to meet that time frame for trial preparations.



The final hearing for Lake is expected to happen in December, but it subject to change depending on counsel.



