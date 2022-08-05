LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Joshua Lopez – one of two men suspected in the July 27 shoplifting call at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store that resulted in a dangerous vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting on Telshor Boulevard – left an El Paso hospital Wednesday and is being sought by police in New Mexico and Texas.

Lopez, 25, has a warrant in Texas for violating terms of his probation. Warrants in Las Cruces charge Lopez with conspiracy to commit shoplifting, aggravated assault, battery, and criminal damage to property among other charges.

Lopez is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Lopez and 25-year-old Myles Luciano were involved in shoplifting an air conditioning unit from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on July 27. Luciano is suspected of brandishing a handgun and using it to threaten store employees. Lopez and Luciano then fled the store in the Tahoe that was located by police a short time later.

Lopez, the driver of the Tahoe, refused to stop for police and led officers on a miles-long vehicle pursuit that ended near the 700 block of south Telshor Boulevard. Lopez was injured during an officer-involved shooting at the end of the pursuit. He was transported to University Medical Center of El Paso and subsequently left the hospital on Aug. 3.

Luciano was arrested and remains incarcerated at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

Police remind residents that anyone who knowingly harbors or aids a wanted person could be charged with a felony.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Joshua Lopez is asked to immediately call police at (575) 526-0795.

