Suspect arrested in murder of off-duty officer in San Antonio, TX

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KTSM) – San Antonio police have made an arrest Saturday in the murder of an off-duty officer in San Antonio, Texas.

23-year-old Jorge Lopez was arrested less than 12 hours after he allegedly ran over and killed the officer outside an I-Hope restaurant.

Officials said the incident began inside the restaurant when detective, Cliff Martinez, who was off-duty, tried breaking up a fight.

The fight then escalated and moved outside and that’s when officials said Martinez was assaulted by the suspect and run over by his car.

Detective Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez has been charged with capital murder.