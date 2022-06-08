EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department responded to a burglary of a habitation in progress located at the 1200 block of Galloway at approximately 7:41 p.m.

Authorities stated that the first officer to arrive on scene confronted the offender in the driveway and order him at gunpoint to show his hands.

Suspect later identified as 36-year-old Elias Flores and armed with a handgun, instead of cooperating with law enforcement turned and ran when two other officers approached.

During the chase, according to authorities, Flores reached once again into the bag and was shot with a stun gun by the pursuing officers. Flores, incapacitated by the effects of the tazer, fell to the ground as he was running and sustained abrasions from the asphalt. He was also found in possession of stolen property, marijuana, methamphetamine, and extra ammunition.

Suspect was placed under arrest and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility after a medical evaluation.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update with details as they become available.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.