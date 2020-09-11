Suspect accused of attempted Abilene bank robbery identified as El Paso man

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A suspect who attacked an employee during a bank robbery attempt in Abilene last year has been identified as an El Paso man.

Investigators believe 70-year-old James Earl Green, Jr., from El Paso, is behind the crime, which took place at First State Bank on the 2100 block of Treadaway Blvd., in September 2019.

Green is currently in custody on unrelated charges, but “a complaint has been filed federally against the suspect in connection with the robbery,” according to a press release, which says a warrant has been issued.

During the robbery, Green fled without any cash after he attacked an employee, who then fought back and pushed him out of the building.

The Dallas and El Paso branches of the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted in identifying the suspect.