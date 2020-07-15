Surviving the heat in the borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Our week-long heat advisory has come to an end and many El Pasoans had to find different ways to cool down, some chose a sweet treat to help beat the heat.

Rolled ice cream is a new concept that has been introduced to the borderland in the last couple of years and it is a fun way to keep cool.

“People are excited about the process all the time, they’ll stay by the window and they’ll just watch the process of it so it’s very interesting to see everyone happy and enjoy the concept. Especially when it’s really hot outside, all they want is something cold so obviously the first thing they think about it ice cream,” said Leslie Sanchez, owner of Aurora Rolling Ice Cream.

An employee at the ice cream shop, Jorge Perez, said one of the best parts of his job is seeing how people cool down after taking that first bite out of their ice cream, “Sometimes I ask if it’s hot outside and customers say yes and then they get their ice cream and you can see their day being made a little bit better.”

You can check out Aurora Rolling Ice Cream in the Northeast side of town at 8320 Dyer St #102.