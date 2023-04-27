EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This video shows the interior footage from the National Migration Institute in Juarez where 40 migrants died.

In the video, courtesy of El Diario, you can see multiple angles of the detention center leading up to the incident.

Surveillance shows dozens of migrants in the cell. Later another view shows a guard sitting down while some men appear to start blocking it with the sleeping mats.

Then as the video progresses, smoke and flames can quickly be seen. Soon covering the camera.

Guards and some migrants can be seen evacuating the building towards the end of the surveillance video. As we’ve reported, Mexico’s top immigration official will face criminal charges in this incident.