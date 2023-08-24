EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Supreme Laundy Cleaners, the family-owned business serving the El Paso and Southern New Mexico region for 75 years, has promoted Brett Goldberg to president.

“It is with great pleasure to see the next generation take on this leadership role to further the success of Supreme Laundry and Cleaners,” Chairman Howard Goldberg said. “Brett’s decade-long experience and commitment to excellence make him the ideal candidate to oversee our expanding retail, commercial, and industrial laundry business.”

With over 10 years of experience of hands-on experience, Goldberg is no stranger to the industry, according to a press release sent by Mithoff Burton Partners.

Goldberg’s leadership will drive the expansion of the company’s 15 retail locations and extend the commercial and industrial laundry services to new horizons in the region.

In addition, Goldberg serves on the boards of the El Paso Holocaust Museum and the YWCA Foundation. He is also an engaged member of the Temple Mt. Sinai, as well as various other local causes, according to the press release.

Goldberg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Louisiana State University (LSU) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).