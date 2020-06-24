Supporters and protesters greet Trump in Southwest Arizona

1  of  2
by: Salvador Rivera

YUMA, Arizona (Border Report) — President Donald Trump arrived just before 11 a.m. in Yuma, Ariz., where he was greeted by dozens of supporters and some protesters outside Marine Corps Air Station.

The city lies on the southwest corner of Arizona across the Colorado River from California and has a population of about 93,000 residents.

Unidentified Trump supporters fly flag supporting the president. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“It’s great to have an American president visit our hometown, we’re not big but we have a lot of heart,” said Lars Brandt, a Trump supporter.

Brandt and others lined 32nd Street outside the Marine base where Air Force One landed.

“He speaks to the common man, he speaks our language, doesn’t talk down to us and he keeps his promises,” Brandt said.

One of the promises made by Trump was to build a wall along the southern border. The president came to Yuma to tour areas along the border to mark the completion of 200 miles of border fencing now in place between Mexico and the U.S.

Trump even signed a portion of the wall that has been erected.

“If Congress would give him the money to build the wall everything would be great,” Brandt said.

So far, the Trump administration has awarded about $18 billion in contract to build the wall.

“He has to go there’s no other way, people have to vote him out,” protester Margarita Keith said.

She and others also showed up outside the Marine Corps Air Base to protest the president and his policies.

Protesters held signs in Yuma as President Trump landed in that city. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“He’s not the president for all the people, he’s probably the president for 33 percent,” Keith said.

Trump spent less than three hours in Yuma before departing for Phoenix to a speaking engagement.

