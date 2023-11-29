EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The fourth annual Buy El Paso Day, sponsored by the City of El Paso and the Better Business Bureau El Paso, will be happening on Saturday, Dec. 2 at over 50 local participating businesses.

A list of participating businesses can be found here: BuyEP.org/Buy-EP-Day.

In addition to supporting local businesses, shoppers who shop in store at participating businesses will have a chance to take home a limited-edition Buy El Paso stadium bag, a Buy El Paso Day T-shirt designed by local artist Christin Apodaca and more, while supplies last.

Shoppers can also enter to win the event’s giveaway, hosted on Buy El Paso’s Instagram page, with a top prize of hundreds of dollars in gift cards from local businesses taking part in the event.

Tune into this Instagram account (@BuyElPaso) on Saturday, Dec. 2, for giveaway information and rules. Two lucky shoppers will be chosen as part of the giveaway.

Additionally, shoppers can also enroll in the Buy El Paso Rewards program, a customer loyalty program where consumers can get exclusive promotions from participating businesses.

To learn more about Buy El Paso Rewards, visit BuyEP.org/Rewards.