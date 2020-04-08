Supplies from China arrive in Juarez for COVID-19 response

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Personal Protective Equipment arrived in Juarez from a massive shipment from China Tuesday.

The shipment arrived in an Aeromexico plane carrying 1,184 boxes of PPE from Shanghai, including N95 masks and gloves. The first shipment of Chinese PPE supplies will be distributed to Federal Health Institutions and all states of the Republic of Mexico.

The Health Sector of Mexico acquired the supplies in China and had them shipped with the support from the Secretary for Foreign Affairs. The Mexican Federal government is ensuring that all 32 states in Mexico receive additional PPE supplies for medical personnel on the front lines of the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, Mexico has 2,785 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday night. Fourteen of those cases are from Juarez, where the confirmed cases of COVID-19 has skyrocketed this week and now includes four deaths from the virus.