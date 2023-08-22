Savage Goods in Sunset Heights, El Paso, made the Yelp list of Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas in 2023.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A hidden gem in El Paso’s historic Sunset Heights neighborhood is getting some national buzz.

Savage Goods, a neighborhood café located at 1201 Oregon St., cracked Yelp’s list of Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas 2023.

Savage Goods, the only El Paso eatery to make the list, came in at 100.

“We’re a family-owned neighborhood café located in Sunset Heights near Downtown El Paso,” according to the café’s website. “Serving fresh-made, handcrafted food and baked goods, locally roasted coffee and patio-ready beer and wine. Savage Goods is a welcoming gathering place with great food and even better people.”

Savage Goods serves breakfast burritos and bowls, all-day brunch and sandwiches, burgers and wraps. It also offers “housemade” donuts, cookies and seasonal baked goods.

The restaurant also serves wine and beer, including a nice selection of craft beers, and a wide range of coffee and espresso drinks. Mimoas are also served daily.

Here is how Yelp determined its Top 100 list.

“To determine the Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas in 2023, we identified businesses in the restaurants category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2021 and May 1, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 1, 2023.”

