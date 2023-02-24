UPDATE: New Mexico State Police is now handling this investigation and has confirmed this is an officer-involved shooting with the Sunland Park Police Department. Officials also said the suspect has died. No officers were injured. The Multi Agency Task Force is also investigating.

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM)- Sunland Park emergency crews responded to reports of a gunshot victim just after midnight on Friday.



Police are currently investigating and have not released any details. However, Sunland Park Fire Chief, Danny Medrano confirmed to KTSM that the victim is a man in his 40s who was shot in the chest. EMS crews performed CPR as they rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened on the 100 block of Calle Diaz. The road remains blocked off as authorities try to piece together what exactly happened.



