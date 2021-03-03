Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino to reopen Friday, employment opportunities available

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) — Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino will reopen to the pubic starting this Friday, but you can expect many changes to be in place.



The facility has been closed since last March and is ready to reopen even though it’ll look and function a bit differently.



“We’re doing everything we can above and beyond the health order because we think it’s more important that we follow the rules, but it’s most important that people feel comfortable walking into the building,” Ethan Linder, Director of Marketing with Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino said.



The Racetrack and Casino is preparing to reopen its doors to the public after almost a year of being closed and plans to comply with the state’s current orders.

“Given all the recent news I think it’s very important that everybody understands, we are in New Mexico,” Linder said, “In the state of New Mexico, it’s mandatory for face masks and Sunland Park is absolutely going to comply with that.”



Once inside, you can see slot machines spaced 6 feet apart, plexi glass dividers in place, and hand wipes available. Some other changes will also be in place.

“There’s no food, no beverage, and our facility is now non-smoking. So we’ve given everybody the warning coming up front, it’s a 100% requirement to have your masks on in our casino,” Linder added.



The casino will be operating at a 25% capacity, and as a touch free environment.

“Our security department will make sure that everybody is operating under a certain temperature which again our cameras our used for thermal purposes,” Linder said, “If you exceed 100 degrees from a temperature standpoint, you’ll be asked to either step aside and wait to see if your temperature goes down.”



Employment opportunities are also currently at hand after being closed for so long.



“Fortunately for the employees they were able to find other employment opportunity but for us, with 5 days of warning from the Governor’s office that we can open, it made it very difficult for us to find employees but we’re happy. Everyone who’s showed up is excited at work,” Linder shared.



Valet parking will also be excluded for now.



For more on the reopening of Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino, click here.