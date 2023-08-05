EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sunland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 35-year-old man.

David Santillan is 6 feet tall, weighs 320 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a black shirt and black shoes. He has a scar on his right hand.

Santillan was last seen on Aug. 4 at his residence on El Cerro Drive in Sunland Park. He was last seen in a white 2013 Dodge Avenger bearing New Mexico plates of PWZ-819. His direction of travel is unknown. He is known to be violent towards law enforcement, according to the news release sent out by the New Mexico State Police on behalf of the Sunland Park Police.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of David Santillan is asked to contact the Sunland Park Police Department at (575) 526-0795 or dial 9-1-1.