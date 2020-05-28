Sunland Park man allegedly punches woman and stabs 2 pit bulls, killing one

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 32-year-old male from Sunland Park, NM, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, two counts of extreme cruelty to animals, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.

On May 17, Sunland Park police responded to a stabbing that occurred on the 218 block of Fourth Street.

According to the two victims, two male subjects drove up to the house, broke down the gate, and began to verbally threaten them.

The two pit bull dogs that belonged to the victims attacked the intruders, and bit one of them.

The male victim ran inside the home to look for any item that could help him defend the female, his dogs, and property.

One of the male intruders was identified as Angel Lopez. Lopez pulled out a knife and stabbed the pit bull killing it instantly and began stabbing the other pit bull as well, a release said.

Police say the female victim began throwing rocks at Lopez, and Lopez assaulted her by punching her in the head while still holding the knife and knocked her to the ground.

When the male victim went back outside, the intruders were gone and he observed the female victim lying unconscious on the ground with a severe laceration to her forehead, and under her eye, his white pit bull stabbed to death and his black pit bull severely injured with multiple stab wounds to its body.

According to a release, District Court Judge Conrad Perea found Lopez to be dangerous and decided Lopez is to be held without bond.

Lopez will remain in the Doña Ana County Detention Center awaiting trial.