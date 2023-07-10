EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso businessman Enoch Kimmelman is the new owner of the Sunland Park Mall.

According to weekly business newspaper El Paso Inc., Kimmelman, the owner of Starr Western Wear, has purchased the Westside mall. He will also rename it Shops at Solana, according to Inc.

A purchase price was not disclosed.

The sale does not include any of the large anchor tenants, such as Dillard’s, which own their own space, according to the report in El Paso Inc.

Sunland Park Mall originally opened in 1988. It was once part of Simon Properties, which is one of the world’s largest owners and operators of shopping malls. It then became part of Washington Prime Group, a real-estate trust of lower-performing properties owned by Simon. Washington Prime Group filed for bankruptcy in 2021.