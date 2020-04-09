Sunland Park Mall partners with EPFH to distribute emergency food boxes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sunland Park Mall has partnered with the El Pasoans Hunger Food Bank to set-up a drive-thru pantry distribution site.

According to a release, the drive-thru Mega Pantry Distribution site will be at 750 Sunland Park Dr. Food distribution will begin April 10.

“In the midst of an unprecedented health situation, more thank ever, Sunland Park Mall is embracing its role as a community partner by finding unique ways to transform its space for social good. Working with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is one way that Sunland Park can show its support for the local community during this time,” said General Manager, Kelley Baker in a release.

The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank transitioned to a drive-thru distribution method in March of 2020, and since has provided over 60,000 emergency food boxes to community members in need.

According to a release, the food bank is focusing its initial response on vulnerable senior citizens, families and individuals who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distributions will be held at Sunland Park Mall every Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunland Park Mall is now the fifth drive-thru location.

The five locations and operating hours are: