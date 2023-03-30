EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Sunland Park is hosting a raffle in effort to donate funds to two young riders who suffered serious injuries while racing, both riders will be presented with checks on Saturday, April 1.

19-year-old Bryce Bourdieu was injured last August in Texas and is currently recovering from extensive injuries, two back surgeries and a lower leg amputation.

21-year-old Joree Scriver was injured during a New Year’s Day race and is currently recovering from broken ribs, a collapsed lung, facial lacerations and a severely bruised spinal cord.

Bourdieu Scriver will be presented with checks from SPRC Simulcast Coordinator and Chaplaincy representative, Rayeanne Holland, in efforts to help fund their recoveries.

Raffle tickets are being sold in efforts to help the riders. “Raffle prizes include VIP packages at Sunland Park, a professional bull riding event, the Ruidoso jockey club and Del Mar Racetrack, as well as a $2,000 saddle, a $1,000 pallet of horse feed and $3,500 custom boots by Mario Garcia.” said Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino.

Raffle tickets are still available at the Sunland Park Turf Club, with the drawing scheduled for Saturday, April 1st.