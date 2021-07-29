Sunland Park holding back-to-school bash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Saturday, June 31 the Sunland Park Mall is holding a back-to-school event from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The mall will be giving away a backpack full of school supplies to a winner and there will be face painting, balloon art, crafts, and snacks.

Teachers can also receive a goodie bag with a valid teacher or administrator ID. A total of 100 goody bags will be given out.

The back-to-school event will be on the lower level of the Sunland Park Mall in the center court. Sunland Park Mall is located at 750 Sunland Park Dr. El Paso TX 79912.

