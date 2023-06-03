EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Fire personnel found and rescued a woman who had been stranded out in the desert for about seven hours on Saturday, June 3, according to the department’s Twitter account.

The 18-year-old woman was rescued in the desert area near Peak Behavioral Health, near the 5000 block of McNutt Road. She was suffering from heatstroke and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the department.

Sunland Park Fire officials did not say if woman was a migrant.