EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Fire Department is hiring firefighters and offering multiple benefits as well as compensation pay, according to Sunland Park Fire Facebooks’ post.
The qualifications to apply for the fire department are the following:
- 18 years or older to apply
- High school diploma or equivalent ex. GED
- Clean background check
- NM Class E License or equivalent
- IFSAC FF I and II Certification
- IFSAC Hazmat Awareness and Operations Certification
- NM EMT License or reciprocity within 12 months.
The following are the benefits that come with becoming a firefighter:
- 48/96 hour schedule
- Promotional opportunities and paid training
- 144 hours of sick leave per year
- 112 to 392 hours of annual leave per year
- 180 hours of holiday leave per year
- Shift trades and overtime opportunities
- Shared sick leave bank
- 25-year retirement opportunity
- Optional 457(b) deferred compensation plan
- Medical, dental and vision insurance options
The following are the compensations for firefighters and EMTs:
- Firefighters and EMTs starting rate is $38,933 and can go up to $60,398 (2912 hours)
- $1.00 per hour added for EMT-Intermediate incentive pay
- $2.00 per hour added for EMT-Paramedic incentive pay
- $1,8000 per year added for Associate’s Degree incentive pay
- $2,400 per year added for Bachelors Degree incentive pay
- $3,000 per year added for Masters Degree incentive pay