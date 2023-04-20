EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Fire Department is hiring firefighters and offering multiple benefits as well as compensation pay, according to Sunland Park Fire Facebooks’ post.

The qualifications to apply for the fire department are the following:

18 years or older to apply

High school diploma or equivalent ex. GED

Clean background check

NM Class E License or equivalent

IFSAC FF I and II Certification

IFSAC Hazmat Awareness and Operations Certification

NM EMT License or reciprocity within 12 months.

The following are the benefits that come with becoming a firefighter:

48/96 hour schedule

Promotional opportunities and paid training

144 hours of sick leave per year

112 to 392 hours of annual leave per year

180 hours of holiday leave per year

Shift trades and overtime opportunities

Shared sick leave bank

25-year retirement opportunity

Optional 457(b) deferred compensation plan

Medical, dental and vision insurance options

The following are the compensations for firefighters and EMTs:

Firefighters and EMTs starting rate is $38,933 and can go up to $60,398 (2912 hours)

$1.00 per hour added for EMT-Intermediate incentive pay

$2.00 per hour added for EMT-Paramedic incentive pay

$1,8000 per year added for Associate’s Degree incentive pay

$2,400 per year added for Bachelors Degree incentive pay

$3,000 per year added for Masters Degree incentive pay