EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Sunland Park police officer was shot Saturday afternoon, April 1, while responding to a domestic violence call, according to New Mexico State Police.

Photo credit: Sunland Park Fire Department’s Twitter

The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect has been taken into custody, according to NM State Police.

The incident happened along 5800 block of Megan Street in Santa Teresa. The initial call came in around 2:30 p.m.

Sunland Park Fire and Border Patrol have both confirmed that they are on the scene as well.

New Mexico State Police is the lead agency that investigates officer-involved shootings in the state.