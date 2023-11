EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sunland Park Fire Department responded to a barn fire early Sunday morning, Nov. 5, the department reported via the social medial platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Photos credit of Sunland Park Fire’s X account

The Sunland Park Fire says the incident happened at 1:06 a.m. at the 1100 block of Country Club Rd.

The first unit on the scene found fire coming out of the rear of the barn. However, the fire was quickly extinguished, according to Sunland Park Fire.

Additionally, no injuries were reported.