EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sunland Park Fire Department recovered a body from Mount Cristo Rey late Friday night, Aug. 4, according to the department’s X account, formerly Twitter.

Crews performed what the SPFD called a “technical body recovery” on the mountain.

The call came in a little after 8 p.m. originally as a medical emergency but then became a “complex body recovery.”

The victim was described as being male, approximately 30 years old. The Office of the Medical Investigator and law enforcement are investigating.