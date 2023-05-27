Sunland Park Fire is recovering its second body in the past 24 hours.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Fire is conducting a body recovery in the desert Saturday, evening, May 27, according to the department’s Twitter account.

Photos courtesy of Sunland Park Fire Twitter

Firefighters from the department are on scene in the desert area near the intersection of Rio Grande Drive and Mount Cristo Rey Boulevard. It is the second body recovery operation Sunland Park Fire has done in the past 24 hours, according to its Twitter.

One person was also transported to the hospital in serious condition from the same area.