EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Fire is reporting that a female patient died after being found in the desert and given CPR on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 9, according to the department’s X social media account.

Sunland Park Fire, Border Patrol and an ambulance crew performed CPR on the scene but the patient died, according to an update pushed out on social media.

The age of the patient was not given. Sunland Park Fire initially reported that they had gone out into the desert area off Gila Drive and Carrizo Drive on a search-and-rescue operation.