UPDATE: No one was found in the water at Racetrack and McNutt, according to a tweet sent out by the El Paso Fire Department. Water rescue units are returning to station. Law enforcement will continue to monitor the area.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sunland Park Fire and the El Paso Fire are responding to a possible water rescue in the Rio Grande by Racetrack Drive, according to the SPFD social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The SPFD reported two people were possibly in Rio Grande.

This is a developing story. KTSM is working to bring more updates to it.