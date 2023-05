Sunland Park Fire is conducting a search and rescue operation in the desert on Tuesday, May 31.

UPDATE: Sunland Park Fire says it has rescued two missing people from the desert. One was transported to the hospital with what were called life-threatened heat-related injuries.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Fire personnel are conducting a search-and-rescue operation in the desert after two people called 911 for help, according to the department’s Twitter account.

Sunland Park Fire conducts a search and rescue operation on May 31 out in the desert. Photos by Jesus Baltazar

They are in the desert area off Tierra Madre Court. Sunland Fire has asked for help from law enforcement.