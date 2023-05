EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sunland Park Fire is helping with what they are calling a “body recovery” in the desert Sunday afternoon, May 14, according to the department’s Twitter account.

No information was given as to the exact location or if the body was that of a migrant.

Sunland Park Fire said it was the fourth body recovery they have taken part in the past week. Border Patrol is assisting, according to the tweet.