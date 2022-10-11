EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sunland Park Fire Department responded to a chemical spill, described as transmission oil, along McNutt Road Tuesday morning, according to the department.

Sunland Park Fire responded to a chemical spill along McNutt Road Tuesday, Oct. 10. Photos courtesy of Sunland Park Fire

According to the fire department, a trash truck returning from the Camino Real Landfill ruptured a transmission line. That resulted in both southbound lanes along McNutt being blocked.

The spill has been “remediated,” the department said, and all lanes have been reopened.

