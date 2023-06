EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Fire and the Border Patrol are searching for two people in the desert area off the Pete Domenici Highway and New Mexico Highway 9 on Saturday afternoon, June 24, according to Sunland Park Fire’s Twitter.

The call came in at 2:10 p.m. According to the tweet, they are searching for two people who called 911 asking for help.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.