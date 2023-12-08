EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sunland Park Racetrack will be opening up soon and track officials have announced a series of dates and times for job seekers to interview for available positions.

Interviews with hires will be conducted on five dates throughout December at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino’s Riley’s in the Turf Club.

The dates and times for job interviews are scheduled the following:

Monday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Racetrack officials are also offering a $500 retention bonus to new track employees who complete the entire season.

Some of the openings include the following:

Mutuel tellers

Security officers

Program attendants

Receptionist

Turf Club hosts

Track laborers

New Mexico Certified EMTs

There are full-time, temporary, and temporary part-time positions available.

For more info, contact Human Resources at 575-874-5276 or lmaltos@SPRCNM.com.