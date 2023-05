EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Two rattlesnake bites incidents were reported in the last two weeks, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department via Twitter.

Sunland Fire Department has responded to 2 rattlesnake bites in the last 2 weeks.

It appears it will be another active rattlesnake season as crews have already responded to numerous rattlesnake relocations.

We urge caution when outdoors and have situational awareness! pic.twitter.com/q9QJbG9rDZ — SunlandParkFire (@SunlandParkFire) May 11, 2023

The tweet states that it appears to be another active rattlesnake season as crews have responded to numerous rattlesnake relocations.

The Sunland Fire urges the community to be cautious when outdoors and be aware of their surroundings.