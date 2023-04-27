EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Derby winner Wild On Ice was euthanized Thursday morning, April 27 after suffering an injury while preparing for the Kentucky Derby, KTSM confirmed on Thursday morning.

Wild On Ice’s left hind leg was injury while training at Churchill Downs in Louisville, the horse’s trainer Joel Marr told KTSM. He pulled up while galloping on the backstretch during the training session.

The 3-year-old horse was evaluated at the track’s equine medical center, before being transported to an equine surgical facility in Lexington, Ken., for further evaluation. It was there that the decision was made to euthanize Wild On Ice.

Wild on Ice won the Sunland Park Derby at 35-1 odds back in March of this year and showed potential to become the first Texas-bred horse to win the Kentucky Derby since 1950.

The Kentucky Derby will be taking place on Saturday, May 6 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ken. Wild On Ice was one of 20 horses expected to enter.