Sunday morning hit-and-run kills one in Tornillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One man is dead from a hit-and-run crash that happened early Sunday morning in Tornillo.
The incident happened at about 1:40 a.m. Deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at the Peter J. Herrera Station were dispatched to the intersection of Steel Mill and Highland.
According to investigators, 27-year-old Arturo Ramirez was found dead at the scene after being hit by a vehicle.
Authorities said the vehicle that struck Ramirez fled the scene and left him on the roadway.
Special Traffic Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible.
If you have any information, contact the Special Traffic Investigations at 915-546-2260, 915-546-2267 or dispatch at 915-546-2280.
