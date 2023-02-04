EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —Sun Metro will be replacing ticket vending machines that have outlived their useful life starting Monday, Feb. 6.

“The update we are making will improve service delivery for our passengers using the ticket vending machines,” Chief Transit & Field Operations Officer Ellen Smyth said.

The project will take about two weeks to complete and will impact ticket vending machines at the following Sun Metro locations:

Five Points Terminal

Eastside Terminal

Montana and Cotton

Montana and St. Vrain

Kansas and San Antonio

Campbell and Myrtle

Dyer/Hondo Pass

Dyer/Hercules

Dyer/Broaddus

While the work is in progress, passengers can purchase tickets at the fare boxes inside buses, on the Ride Sun Metro App, at ticket vending machines along Brio routes, and inside the Downtown, Northgate, Mission Valley and Upper East Side transit centers.

For more information, Sun Metro customers are encouraged to call the Customer Service Center at (915) 212-3333.