EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sun Metro will begin upgrading ticket vending machines to improve service delivery starting Friday, Sept. 1, according to a press release sent by the City of El Paso.

The city says the ticket vending machines receiving upgrades are located along the Mesa, Alameda and Dyer Brio corridors.

The upgrades will include new payment PIN pads and the replacement of faulty card readers. The work will be conducted in phases and should be completed by mid-Sept. barring any unforeseen events.

Earlier this year, Sun Metro upgraded ticket vending machines at its Cielo Vista, Downtown, Five Points, and Westside transfer centers, and installed new vending machines at its Upper East Side Transit Center and along the Montana Brio route, according to the city.

Sun Metro is asking for the public’s patience while the upgrades are in progress. Riders may continue to purchase tickets and passes at the transit centers and via the Ride Sun Metro App. Fares may also be paid at the fare boxes inside buses.

For more information about the ticket vending machine upgrades, the public may contact the Sun Metro Customer Service at (915) 212-3333, or by using the “Contact Us” link at sunmetro.net.