A CNG-fueled 35-foot New Flyer bus in service with Sun Metro CNG in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sun Metro is implementing service changes which will include direct service to key locations and a new route to the William Beaumont Army Medical Center, according to the City of El Paso.

The city says the service changes will be effective on Sunday, August 13, and will focus on streamlining routes and schedules to better serve the community.

The service changes are the following.

Service expansion:

Route 58: Montana/Turner

Services William Beaumont Army Medical Center

Route Changes:

Route 24: Delta via second ward

Change of boarding location at Downtown Transit Center

Route 76: Montwood Express

Deactivated

Route 90: Park and ride westside to eastside express

Minor route change. No bus stops will be affected.

Combined routes:

Route 7: Route 7 Northeast/Cielo Vista with Route 87 Cielo Vista via Valle Verde EPCC

Route 35: Route 35 Five Points via Dyer with Route 37 Northgate via Dyer

Route 61: Route 61 DTC via Alameda with Route 64 Mission Valley via Alameda

Routes with minor schedule changes:

Routes to experience minor schedule changes are 46, 68, 69, 86, 206, and 208.

Sun Metro customers can visit www.SunMetro.net or call (915)-212-3333 during regular business hours to learn more about the service changes.