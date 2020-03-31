Sun Metro taking extra steps to keep passengers and employees safe

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sun Metro will begin taking extra steps to ensure the safety of its passengers and employees by implementing a new ‘Seat Closed’ rule.

Effective immediately, passengers will notice ‘Seat Closed’ signs on every other seat to follow the more aggressive social distancing protocol of one seated passenger per row, a release said.

According to a release, highly utilized routes will have stan-by buses available to assist with transporting passengers.

As previously reported, Sun Metro is waiving fares during this health crisis to limit exposure amongst passengers and drivers.

Passengers should only ride for essential activities such to get medication, healthcare, groceries, or to get to work if considered an essential worker.

Sun Metro encourages passengers to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines:

Stay home if you are feeling sick

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Cover your cough or sneeze into your elbow

For more information about Sun Metro, visit sunmetro.net or call (915) 212-3333.