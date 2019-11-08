Sun Metro routes impacted by Veterans Day and Veterans Day parade

A CNG-fueled 35-foot New Flyer bus in service with Sun Metro CNG in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Sun Metro passengers will experience changes on select routes in observance to Veterans Day.

Sun Metro asks the public to expect the following changes on Nov. 9 and Nov. 11.

Veterans Day Parade: Saturday, November 9, 2019,

Officials say service impacts will extend to 1 p.m. depending on the length and pace of the parade. Supervisors will monitor the area to assist passengers as needed.

Affected Routes:

Fixed Route service impacts beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Affected routes: 4, 55, 61, 62 & 66

Fixed Route service impacts beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Affected routes: 33 & 59

Alameda Brio service impacts will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Service at Texas (outbound) between Campbell & Cotton will be temporarily suspended

El Paso Streetcar service impacts will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Service will be temporarily suspended on the downtown. Uptown loop will offer regular service

Veterans Day: Monday, November 11, 2019

Sun Metro officials say their administrative offices will be closed Monday in observation of Veterans Day and will return to its regular hours on Nov. 12.

The release states Fixed Route and LIFT paratransit services will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Sun Metro’s customer service line, 915.212.3333, will be available between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday.