EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sun Metro is encouraging veterans and their dependents/spouses to sign up for free rides under a new program by the Texas Veterans Committee General Assistance Grant starting on August 1.

The grant will cover up to a total of $50,000 worth of rides on the Fixed Routes and the LIFT paratransit service, according to a press release sent by the City of El Paso.

Sun Metro’s award was part of the Texas Veterans Commission’s 2023-2024 awards. There were 155 grants awarded to provide direct service to 81,772 veterans and their dependents/spouses throughout Texas.

“We are thankful to the Texas Veterans Committee for dedicating these funds to our community’s veterans and their families,” Sun Metro Director Anthony Dekeyzer said. “Veterans are a large part of the City of El Paso, and we are proud to be able to offer our transit services to them for free thanks to this grant.”

The service will offer rides in the form of 30-day passes. Qualified veterans and eligible dependents and spouses can request a new pass within one week of current pass expiration date.

The program is subject to funding availability. Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To apply, veterans and their dependents/spouses can visit bit.ly/VetsRideFree or call Sun Metro at (915) 212-3333.

Additionally, veterans currently receive a discount fare of $1 compared to Sun Metro’s standard fare of $1.50.