EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sun Metro will be hosting a public event to unveil its new paratransit service vehicles at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Sun Metro Transit Operations Center located at 10151 Montana Ave.

The vehicle replacement effort is part of Sun Metro’s strategic efforts to improve paratransit services by enhancing customer service and modernizing its paratransit fleet, according to a press release sent by the City of El Paso.

Over half of the paratransit fleet is new due to this summer’s arrival of 20 new vans.

In 2022, Sun Metro began modernizing its LIFT fleet when it introduced 10 new small buses.

Another 10 small buses are expected to arrive in early 2024 and they will be followed by the purchase of electric vehicles using federal grant funding.

The LIFT paratransit service provides origin-to-destination (curb-to-curb) and on-demand transportation to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) paratransit-eligible clients, according to the city.

In addition, the services are provided by MV Transportation, Inc., through a contract with Sun Metro.

To learn more about LIFT paratransit services, visit the LIFT website or call (915) 212-0100 or (915) 212-3333.