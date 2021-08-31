Sun Metro hiring, invites El Pasoans to job fair next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Community members are invited to explore careers in public transit as Sun Metro preps for a job fair next Thursday.



The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, at Sun Metro’s Transit Operations Center (TOC) located at 10151 Montana Avenue.



Sun Metro said it has a wide range of employment opportunities available for job seekers including transit operator, fleet technician, administrative and facility maintenance positions.

“We encourage anyone looking to start a profession, change careers, or transition from an over-the-road job to a local driving opportunity to come out to our job fair and apply for the chance to join our Sun Metro team,” said Ellen Smyth, Sun Metro Managing Director.



Those who are interested in applying for transit operator positions however don’t have a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), are encouraged to apply for a transit operator trainee position. Sun Metro said it offers extensive paid on-the-job training to help those with earning a CDL.



Job seekers will be able to apply for positions and also get additional information about job openings and employments benefits at the job fair. Some benefits include competitive pay, paid sick and vacation leave days, set work schedules, tuition reimbursement, health insurance options, wellness programs, and a pension plan.

To find more information about Sun Metro job openings, visit sunmetro.net/careers or call (915) 212-3333.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.