EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sun Metro will be providing a new transportation option for the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center which will begin August, 31.

According to the City of El Paso, residents who are able to receive medical care at the new military hospital can call Sun Metro to learn about the transportation options as well as how to schedule services regarding healthcare appointments. Schedules are said to be Monday through Friday.

It’s said that the change is supposed to aim at expanding transportation options for members of the El Paso community who rely on healthcare services offered by the military hospital which is located on 18511 Highlander Medics Street. The LIFT paratransit will also provide service to the new military hospital and will be available for El Paso citizens who qualify.

“At Sun Metro we value El Paso’s active military and veteran community. This new service connects the public to the new WBAMC, fills a service gap for our residents, and strengthens our partnership with Fort Bliss.” Ellen Smyth, Chief Transit and Field Operations Officer for the City of El Paso

Sun Metro customers who want to learn more about the new service can visit www.SunMetro.net or call the Customer Service Center at 915-212-3333 during regular business hours.

