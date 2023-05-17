EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sun Metro celebrated the opening a new Brio Station at the El Paso International Airport located at 6701 Convair Road by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

New Brio Station at EL Paso International Airport – Photo: Miguel Paredes – KTSM

The federally funded Airport Brio Station is part of the Metro’s Rapid Transit System (RTS). The transit system offers the Borderland developed routes along Alameda, Dyer and Mesa.

The Airport Brio Station features public art and will provide rides to the airport. The routes offer “fast and efficient service” as well as free Wi-Fi and air-conditioning at a fare rate, according to the release sent by the city.

Sun Metro ribbon-cutting ceremony. Photo: Miguel Paredes – KTSM

To learn more about Sun Metro services or how to plan your route to the Airport

Brio Station visit, https://sunmetro.net/ or call (915) 212-3333.