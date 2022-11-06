EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sun Metro wants your input into the future of public transportation in El Paso.

Sun Metro is conducting a study of its system and as part of that study, a series of public meetings are needed to allow riders and the public to meet with consultants.

Sun Metro is inviting its customers and the community to a series of public engagement sessions to give input into Sun Metro’s future.

Public feedback will be used to guide Sun Metro service improvements.

Meetings are scheduled for: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 virtually at https://bit.ly/3rGw672; and 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in-person at Sun Metro offices, 10151 Montana.

Pop-up, open-house style meetings will be held: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Downtown Transit Center, 601 S. Santa Fe St; 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Cielo Vista Transit Center, 1165 Sunmount; 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Five Points Transit Center, 2830 Montana.; 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at Westside Transit Center, 7535 Remcon Circle; 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 10 at Mission Valley Transit, 9065 Alameda Ave.; and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at Northgate Transit Center, 9348 Dyer.

To learn more about the study or public engagement opportunities, visit www.SunMetroRising.com.