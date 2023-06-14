EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local all women football team is empowering other women to play on the gridiron as they head to the 2023 WFA Playoffs starting June 24.

While they practice Tuesdays and Fridays in the evening, these women are moms and wives off the field.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are, it doesn’t matter what body type you have, what personality if you’re girly or you’re not, anybody can do this,” said Captain Perla De Lara.

While the age range starts from 17-years-old, the oldest player on the team is 47.

Stealth Head Coach Marcus Riley points out that women’s football runs deep in his family.

“My daughter actually plays flag football. She’s aggressive. She has the attitude for it, and I just want to put it out there that you can put your mind to it, and no one can stop you but also everything needs support,” Riley said.

The team is on their way to the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) playoffs later this month, a showcase for the 60 teams from across the nation.

Team officials add that if they win against the Oklahoma Lady Force, they will go against the winner of the Austin Outlaw – Nebraska Pride contest.

“We have lives outside of football, but we dedicate our time to just bring this beautiful sport to El Paso and this league for the women’s football alliance to show, to empower the youth, the adult women,” said Stealth Wide Receiver and Quarterback Stephanie Aragon.

Coach Riley says if you are interested in joining, they are always taking anyone who is willing to learn and play.

“So, we have an open roster aspect to it, you just get our program director Rachel, contact her and she’ll get you all that information and insurance,” said Riley.

Riley tells KTSM you don’t have to be experienced but you do have to love the game.

